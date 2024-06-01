Former Anson County Chamber president charged with 25 new counts of embezzlement

A grand jury indicted the former president of the Anson County Chamber of Commerce on 25 new counts of embezzlement.

Shelby Emrich was accused of felony embezzlement by a charitable employee, who said she took money for personal use.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former Anson County Chamber president arrested for embezzlement

Prosecutors said she spent thousands of dollars of chamber money on Amazon purchases.

Emrich is also accused of corruptly using and misapplying thousands more.

