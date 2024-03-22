Former Amarillo city manager John Ward dies

Longtime former Amarillo city manager John Ward died Tuesday, March 19. He was 70.

Ward served for more than 20 years as the Amarillo City Manager, serving in that role from 1983 to 2005, according to previous Globe-News reports.

"John enrolled at West Texas State University and played on the basketball team as a freshman," his obituary on the Boxwell site reads. "His original plan was to major in math and physics, then he changed his focus to graduate in both business and public administration in 1974. For a while, he considered going to law school but discovered the Southern Regional Training Program which accepted bright applicants for specialized training in public administration. John took the challenge, attending classes taught at the University of Alabama and the University of Tennessee. He graduated with a master’s degree in public administration in 1976."

Ward returned to Amarillo that year and worked as an administrative analyst for the city until 1979, when he was promoted to assistant city manager. When the city manager retired four years later, Ward was offered that position.

During his tenure as city manager, Ward oversaw a city with a budget exceeding $100 million, employing over 1,500 full-time and more than 300 part-time employees, according to the obituary. In that time, "Amarillo gained three new libraries, six new city parks, two new golf courses, a tennis center at John Stiff Park, and a youth baseball complex. In addition, the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation was developed, the airport terminal building was renovated, the city’s water supply reservoir was guaranteed for 300 years, the 911 emergency communications district was initiated, the Amarillo Zoo was expanded, Northwest Texas Hospital was constructed and sold, and the Downtown Revitalization Organization Center City was established," among other things.

Following his role with the city of Amarillo, Ward served as the chief executive officer of Maxor National Pharmacy Services Corporation.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 25 at Hillside Christian Church West Campus. Graveside services will be private.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 24 at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors of Amarillo. For more information, visit www.boxwellbrothers.com.

