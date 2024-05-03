Former Alex Murdaugh trial judge reflects on case

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 spoke one-on-one Thursday evening with former Judge Clifton Newman who presided over the Alex Murdaugh case. He oversaw the six-week double murder trial last year.

The former South Carolina circuit court judge spoke during Coastal Carolina University’s commencement ceremony as the keynote speaker.

Newman focused a large part of his speech on his experience overseeing the Murdaugh case. He said he was the judge, but people were judging him.

“And I was the main focal point and representative of our system of justice here in South Carolina so that was the burden that was placed on me to bear,” Newman said. “And that’s the way it goes.”

CCU students, family, and faculty gathered at Brooks Stadium to celebrate the Class of 2024 at its university wide graduation.

Newman was the keynote speaker and received an honorary degree of Doctor of Public Service. On March 3, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul.

Newman sentenced him to two consecutive life in prison sentences.

“For the murder of Paul Murdaugh, whom you probably love so much, I sentence you to prison for murdering him for the rest of your natural life,” Newman said during sentencing.

Newman said the Murdaugh family goes back to a long line of lawyers, attorneys, and solicitors.

Alex Murdaugh was no exception, Newman calling him “legal royalty in South Carolina” during his keynote address.

“From the outside, he represented the pinnacle of success,” Newman said. “But on that day, Alex was appearing before me as a defendant on trial for murder.”

Newman was born in Kingstree S.C. and served as a judge for more than two decades.

He said it was a surreal experience growing up in a small town to being in the national spotlight.

“I don’t want to say it’s a dream come true, but it certainly is an amazing journey,” Newman said.

During his address he said you have to be ready to meet the moment and rise to the occasion. He said he feels he did just that during Murdaugh’s six-week long trial.

During sentencing, Newman shared an emotional thought with Murdaugh.

“I know you have to see Paul and Maggie during the nighttime when you’re attempting to go to sleep,” Newman said. “I’m sure they come and visit you.”

Newman explained to News13 where this compassion for someone who was convicted of murder came from.

‘Well, it’s painful, there are no winners, there is nothing to cheer or celebrate”, he said. Newman adds it was unfortunate for Murdaugh’s family, the legal community, and the country.

Newman was recused from the case and soon retired. He said his retirement stemmed from a state mandate requiring it once you reach the age of 72.

He said he turned 72 a few months after the trial, but his presence is still felt in the legal community.

“I continue to work as an active retired judge and also do arbitration and mediation,” Newman said. “So, life is good.”

Newman said he’s also been invited to speak at other graduations like South Carolina State University and the University of South Carolina.

* * *

Adrianna Lawrence is a multimedia journalist at News13. Adrianna is originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and joined the News13 team in June 2023 after graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University in May 2023. Keep up with Adrianna on Instagram, Facebook, and X, formerly Twitter. You can also read more of her work, here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.