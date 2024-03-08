Former Albuquerque property manager facing federal lawsuit after sexual harassment allegations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former property manager at St. Anthony Plaza Apartments in Albuquerque is facing a federal lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice. Ariel Solis Veleta is facing allegations of sexually harassing female tenants.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) claims Solis locked female tenants in his office and demanded sex acts. The DOJ also claims Solis demanded tenants engage in sexual acts in order to keep their housing. The events allegedly happened between 2010 and 2022.

“The Justice Department is firmly committed to holding property managers and landlords accountable when they abuse their power and prey on vulnerable tenants,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a press release. “This action represents our latest effort to ensure that no one lives in fear of experiencing sexual harassment in their home.”

The owners of the property are also listed as defendants in the lawsuit. Federal prosecutors are hoping to get financial compensation for the tenants harmed in what could amount to a violation of the Fair Housing Act, the DOJ says. Prosecutors are also seeking a civil penalty and a court order to prevent discrimination.

The DOJ says anyone who believes they have been harmed at St. Anthony Plaza Apartments can contact the housing discrimination hotline at 1-833-591-0291 or by sending an email to Solis.Investigation@usdoj.gov. Individuals with information that might be relevant to the case can also send a tip to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Solis and the property owners are presumed innocent until proven guilty. They have not yet responded to the allegations in federal court.

