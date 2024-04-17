Former Alamogordo city employee charged in 2023 shooting death Hang Glider Park

Former Alamogordo city employee Logan Jacobs was charged in the September 2023 shooting death of Joseph "Joe" Romo at Hang Glider Park

Jacobs allegedly shot Romo "several times," according to the statement of probable cause in the case, telling investigators he did so in self-defense.

Read more: Police: Alamogordo parks department employee shot, killed at local park

A brawl that began at an office and ended in a park

A witness allegedly told police Jacobs and Romo, both employees of the Alamogordo City Parks Department, disputed before meeting at the park, located at North Florida Avenue, according to court documents.

Jacobs told police when Romo arrived he began approaching Jacobs aggressively and "swung" at him, striking him in the throat. Jacobs said he couldn't breathe and in fear for his life he discharged his gun multiple times, according to court documents.

A witness at the scene allegedly told police that while Romo attempted to punch Jacobs but did not make contact, and that Jacobs "immediately resorted to deadly force."

Erik Marion, the men's manager, said in a police interview that Romo reported to him an issue with Jacobs, however he told Romo to "let it be." He said that Romo was visibly upset for the rest of the day, but Jacobs was acting normal.

More: Otero County Commission want to implement a lodgers tax for potential economic development

Jacobs had an alleged history of gun violence

Investigators uncovered at least two other incidents in which Jacobs resorted to gun violence.

Jacobs allegedly threatened a neighbor in February 2023 for being too loud, according to court documents. He was never charged in the incident. Jacobs and his wife allegedly shined headlights into the neighbors' house in retaliation for the noise and the neighbor confronted them. After an exchange of threats, Jacob reportedly told his neighbor "he would shoot him," according to court documents.

Five months after the altercation with his neighbor, Jacobs had an altercation with a co-worker in July 2023 at a softball game. Witnesses stated at the time of the incident they heard Jacobs say, according to court documents, "along the lines of, 'it won't be no fight, I have a gun." In this incident, witnesses said, Jacobs alluded to settling the dispute after clocking out of his job.

On March 8, District Judge Stephen Ochoa denied a motion to reconsider Jacobs' incarceration pending a trial in the homicide. A jury trial has yet to be scheduled, according to court documents. If found guilty Jacobs may be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Juan Corral can be reached at JCorral@gannett.com or on twitter at @Juan36Corr.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: Murder charge issued in 2023 Hang Glider Park death in Alamogordo