Former Alabama head coach Mike Shula an offensive analyst at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Alabama head coach and quarterback Mike Shula will serve an an offensive analyst at South Carolina this season.

Gamecocks offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said Shula, most recently an offensive assistant for the NFL's Buffalo Bills, recently joined the program and was with the team when it opened spring football on Tuesday.

Loggains said coach Shane Beamer is always looking for people who can improve the program.

“From a resume standpoint, character standpoint, person standpoint, he makes us better,” Loggains said Wednesday.

Shula, the son of late NFL coaching wins leader Don Shula, played quarterback for the Crimson Tide in the 1980s, then served as Alabama head coach from 2003-06.

Shula takes over for Sean Ryan, a longtime NFL coach who spent last season as a Gamecocks offensive analyst. Ryan returned to the NFL with the Miami Dolphins.

The Gamecocks went 5-7 last season, the first time with a losing record in Beamer's three seasons as coach.

South Carolina will play at Alabama on Oct. 12.

