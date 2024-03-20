Former Alabama head coach joins South Carolina football staff

Former Alabama head coach Mike Shula has joined the South Carolina football coaching staff.

Gamecocks offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains mentioned Shula’s arrival to the USC staff during his press conference Wednesday. Shula will be an analyst on the team and was on the field at USC’s first practice on Tuesday, according to Loggains.

Shula, the son of NFL coaching legend Don Shula, was most recently an analyst with the Buffalo Bills, a job he held since 2022. He has more than 30 years of coaching experience. He was a college quarterback at Alabama and was the head coach for the Crimson Tide from 2002-06,

But most of Shula’s coaching experience has come in the NFL with stops in Chicago, Tampa Bay, Miami, Jacksonville, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and Denver.