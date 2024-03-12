Former Alabama Congressman Terry Everett dies at 87

Former U.S. Congressman Terry Everett speaks in Montgomery, Ala., on September 10, 1993.

Former Alabama Congressman Terry Everett, 87, died in his sleep Tuesday morning in his home in Rehobeth, according to an announcement from Gov. Kay Ivey.

"Terry tirelessly served the people of southeast Alabama and his native Wiregrass with distinction for eight terms in Congress," Ivey said in her statement. "During his time on Capitol Hill, he was one of the strongest voices for Alabama’s military bases, active duty personnel and veterans. He was also a stalwart advocate for Alabama farmers and small businesses."

Everett initially ran for Congress in 1992 and served until 2008, according to the Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Former U.S. Congressman Terry Everett is seen at a town meeting in Montgomery, Ala., on April 12, 1993.

Ivey directed that flags at the Alabama Capitol Complex and the flags in Congressional District 2 immediately be lowered until the day of Everett's interment.

Former U.S. Congressman Terry Everett is seen in this 1993 handout photo from his office.

