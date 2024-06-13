Former airport Chick-fil-A manager admits to stealing more than $140k

The onetime manager of a Chick-fil-A at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport pleaded guilty Thursday to skimming more than $140,000 from the location and a sister restaurant, funds he later spent it on a sex-oriented website and online sports betting.

Timothy Michael Hill, Jr., 36, of Woodbury, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and admitted to embezzling $144,819 from Chik-fil-A and a sister restaurant, Settebello, from September 2022 to October 2022. According to his plea agreement, Hill frequently pocketed some or all of the business' daily cash receipts rather than putting them into a safe deposit box.

Hill tried to conceal his actions by using cash received at a later time to cover past thefts, "thereby creating the false impression that deposits were delayed rather than stolen," according to the plea agreement. He also sent regular emails to Chik-fil-a's accounting personnel in Illinois representing that he was belatedly depositing cash from earlier dates.

According to Hill's February indictment, he spent the money on online sports betting, jewelry and OnlyFans, a subscription-based website known for sexually explicit content that includes celebrity performers. Hill also sent tens of thousands of dollars to various people, including several female airport workers in exchange for "personal photos and videos."

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson has not yet scheduled a sentencing date for Hill.