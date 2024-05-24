Former aide gets jail time for stealing from elderly residents at Butler County facility

May 24—A Fairfield woman was sentenced to time behind bars Thursday for stealing from two residents, one a 91-year-old, while she employed as an aide at a Butler County senior living center.

Stephanie L. Moore, 37, was indicted in January on two counts of theft from a protected class, two counts of misuse of a credit card and two counts of receiving stolen property involving taking credit cards belonging to residents of Berkeley Square Retirement Community in Hamilton, according to the indictment and prosecutors. The charges are fourth-and fifth-degree felonies.

In April, Moore pleaded guilty in Butler County Common Pleas Court to two counts of theft, both fourth-degree felonies.

Judge Jennifer McElfresh sentenced Moore to 90 days in the Butler County Jail and five years probation. She was ordered to undergo drug and alcohol monitoring, mental health treatment, obtain full time employment and take a theft class.

Total restitution is $10,024.96 to be paid to two banks that reimbursed the victims for the fraudulent activity, according to Assistant Prosecutor Garrett Baker.

The crimes occurred between August and September, 2023, according to prosecutors.

Moore faced a maximum of 36 months in jail.

Moore was employed as a nursing aide, but was terminated, said Danielle Webb, vice president of marketing and community relations at Berkeley Square, in January.

"When a family member notified our team that they suspected theft, we contacted local authorities and worked closely with them through the investigation," Webb said.

She added, "Employees working on our campus must pass a background check as required by the state. We take any allegations very seriously and support prosecution to the fullest extent of the law."