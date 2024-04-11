Former 10TV meteorologist Mike Davis could be released from prison next month

Former WBNS-10TV meteorologist Mike Davis may be released from an Ohio prison as early as next month, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction records.

In May 2020, Davis, 64, had been sentenced to a minimum of four years and a maximum of six years in prison after entering guilty pleas to charges of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Davis is currently scheduled to be released on May 25, four years after his sentence began.

According to the guidelines enacted with the Reagan Tokes Act, a person given an indefinite sentence, like Davis was, is presumed to be released at the earliest possible date. However, ODRC could extend the sentence if the person has disciplinary issues while in prison.

To kick the extension of the sentence into effect, an administrative hearing within ODRC would have to be held.

Davis had applied for judicial release in September 2021, however, Judge Karen Held Phipps denied his request.

At the time Davis was sentenced, Phipps called his crimes "horrendous" and said Davis' lack of understanding of the impact of his crimes made them even more egregious.

"These are victims who were groomed and abused for years to get them to participate in these acts," Phipps said. "You chose to support an industry that re-victimized these children over and over for years."

In 2019, Davis was arrested after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force got a tip about possible downloads of child pornography at an Internet address that was traced back to Davis. A forensic evaluation of his electronic devices uncovered nearly 16,000 images and videos of child pornography, prosecutors said.

Davis had worked as a meteorologist for WBNS for more than 30 years. He was fired shortly after his arrest.

Davis is currently housed in the Grafton Correctional Institution, which houses minimum and medium security prisoners.

After his release, Davis will be required to register as a sex offender every 180 days for 25 years.

