‘They get forgotten;’ Local school district provides emergency response training for bus drivers

A local school district has implemented new training for its bus drivers.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Fairborn City Schools bus drivers were trained on what to do if there is an active shooter and how they can de-escalate conflict.

The district wanted to do this training because bus drivers are responsible for dozens of students every morning and afternoon.

Drivers are often left out of emergency planning, but that’s no longer the case for Fairborn.

Fairborn City Schools’ Director of Safety and Security Bill Titley partnered with the School Transportation Active Threat Response Training (START) group to put this plan into action.

“They get forgotten and that’s where this program came from,” Titley said.

Bus drivers told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott that they now know what to do if an active shooter is on their bus and what warning signs they should look out for.

The training also provided information on what drivers can do if a parent or someone else becomes aggressive towards them.

“Those guys were all law enforcement and said we need to we need to protect our drivers like were protecting the kids in the building and the staff in the building,” Titley said.