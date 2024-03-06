Forgotten 110-year-old time capsule found in Little Ferry school. See what was inside

LITTLE FERRY — Last month, as workers began demolishing the 110-year-old Washington Elementary School on Liberty Street, they discovered a small metal box hidden inside the brick building’s cornerstone that they believed to be a time capsule.

There were rumors among longtime residents of a time capsule at the building, and school officials had asked workers to go carefully near the cornerstone in case there was something to be found, but no one knew if the rumors were true or what would be inside.

On Sunday, more than 200 people gathered in the Memorial School gymnasium to watch as officials opened the time capsule.

Superintendent Matthew Perrapato removes a bible wrapped in an American flag from the time capsule, beside Little Ferry Mayor Mauro Raguseo, Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Frank Zabransky, a former borough historical society president who was born in the borough 100 years ago and lived in Little Ferry almost all his life, said he was not aware of the time capsule buried at Washington School when he was a young boy.

“I had no knowledge of it,” he said. “The box is so small, I can’t imagine what might be in there.” Zabransky attended Wilson School, a now-shuttered elementary school built in 1875 on Main Street.

“We’re all very curious about what’s inside,” Mayor Mauro Raguseo said. “It’s not very often people get to see a time capsule open. It’s been pretty fun to hear everybody’s ideas.”

Before opening the box, Raguseo and Superintendent Matthew Perrapato donned gloves to handle the items placed inside more than a century ago.

“Nobody has any idea what’s in this box. It’s been sitting in my office," Perrapato said. “I have not peeked. We’re all finding out together.”

The box was stuffed with papers and photos. One by one, officials carefully pulled out the items and placed them on the table in front of them: a yellowed, unnamed photograph of a man in a suit, photos of the fire company and members of the Police Department.

A program from the laying of the school cornerstone, on another Sunday afternoon many years ago, on June 21, 1914, listed names of school board members, elected officials who spoke and songs the children sang. Some of those names are now memorialized on borough street signs.

Also inside were newspapers from that day, a Bible wrapped in an American flag, a Sunday school lesson book, a photo of a couple with their baby, and a dried stem left from a flower someone placed in the box. There was a ticket for a “bread and cake sale” held by the Boy Scouts, and a paper from a plumbing company owned by William Zabransky Jr., Frank Zabransky’s uncle.

“I think what this shows, all parts of the community — everybody came together on this day,” Raguseo said. “It’s my hope that our community will always unite, take care of each other, volunteer and be there for one another.”

Some of the items removed from the time capsule are shown, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Little Ferry.

On March 12, borough voters will decide whether to approve a $38 million project to build a new middle school at the site in a special election.

Washington School closed in 2018 due to its deteriorating condition. If voters approve the proposal, a 65,000-square-foot, three-story building will be constructed at the site.

The planned school for students in grades six through eight would have classrooms designed for collaboration and hands-on learning, science labs, modern safety and accessibility features, and a cafeteria with a working kitchen. The building would also feature two outdoor recreation spaces, including a rooftop area that could be used for recess, gym, outdoor learning or lunches.

If the time capsule had been placed anywhere else, officials said, it might have been lost during the demolition.

“It was very smart how they placed it inside the cornerstone,” said Victoria Bradley, president of the Board of Education.

Little Ferry Mayor Mauro Raguseo, looks into the 1914 time capsule seconds after it was opened, Sunday, March 3, 2024.

The placement showed that leaders back then recognized that the school would eventually have to taken down and be replaced by something new, Raguseo said.

“By doing so they symbolically built a bridge to the future,” he said.

For some longtime residents, it has been bittersweet watching the old school come down.

Eileen Ballone, 77, whose family’s roots in Little Ferry stretch back generations, went to Wilson School, but she remembers walking to Washington School for gym and visiting the school on Friday nights for dances. Sometimes parents would hold “international dinners” at the school, with each family bringing a dish from their culture.

It’s sad,” Ballone said. “But I guess life has to go on.”

Officials plan to preserve the cornerstone and incorporate it into the new middle school, display some of the time capsule's artifacts, and place their own time capsule inside the new building as it is constructed.

“There’s a lot of history in this town,” Perrapato said. “We care about that history. We don’t want to lose sight of the past, but you’ve also got to move toward the future.”

