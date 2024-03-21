Forget spring, Thursday is forecasted to feel more like winter

Despite spring being officially here, a cold day is predicted for Thursday's forecast in Northern New Jersey. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 42 degrees and a low of around 25 degrees in the Paramus area, according to National Weather Service.

A breezy day is expected with winds possibly making it feel even more frigid. Northwest winds are expected to reach up 14 and 22 miles per hour during the day and then eight to 13 miles per hour at night.

Despite rain on Wednesday, a dry and sunny day is expected for Thursday with clear skies.

Wet weather moves back into the region heading into the weekend.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey forecast: cold weather expected Thursday