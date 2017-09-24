Forget Cheat ‘Sheet’ — Student Outwits Professor With Enormous 'Cheat Poster'

Student 1, teacher 0.

When Professor Reb Beatty of Maryland’s Anne Arundel Community College arrived at his accounting class to administer a test last week, he hardly could have imagined that he’d be the one getting outsmarted.

In a Sept. 20 Facebook post that’s since gone viral, Beatty explained that he’d told his students that they were allowed to bring in a “3x5” cheat sheet to use during the test.

Beatty, however, failed to specify the unit of measurement he was referring to.

A clever student noticed the loophole ― and milked it for all it was worth.

A photo shared by Beatty shows student Elijah Bowen taking his test with a “3x5” note card on his desk. Three by five feet, that is.

Beatty told Today.com that he looked through his syllabus and realized he hadn’t specified “anywhere that the card had to be in inches.”

“Appreciating the fact that (a) [the student] had the intelligence to realize this shortcoming and (b) the audacity to actually put this together and bring it in, there was no reason to not allow him to use it,” the professor said.

Beatty expressed his bemused admiration for Bowen in the Facebook caption.

“Well played and lesson learned for me,” he quipped.

According to the Capital Gazette, Bowen passed the test with flying colors, getting a “high B or a low A.”

The student said that he didn’t end up relying too much on his gigantic crib sheet.

“I had to refer to the card only a couple of times, it was very big,” Bowen told the newspaper. “It was more comical than anything.”