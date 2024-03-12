Forget about chaplains in Sarasota's schools. How about teaching kids to read and write?

No school chaplains: Focus on reading, math

A recent article reported that the Florida Legislature has passed a bill that would allow volunteer chaplains to provide "support services" in K-12 public schools.

It will become law if Gov. Ron DeSantis signs it.

Supporters of the law say that it will address concerns about students’ mental health problems.

I came to Florida 64 years ago, after my Korean War service, to work on the space program and also worked as an adjunct professor at Florida Atlantic University.

I became concerned about the lack of basic skills among students and have followed the two major assessments of Florida schools, which clearly indicate their sad state.

The New York Times recently published a major study that reported only one-third of fourth graders are proficient at reading, with math scores being worse.

So, to fix the problem we have the left-leaning group that wants to teach gender studies and systemic racism, while the right-leaning group wants to introduce chaplains into the schools.

How about teaching the children how to read and do math at grade level?

There are numerous problems with this potential law, not the least of which is the separation of church and state, along with the divisiveness it will cause among school boards.

Bill Allen, Longboat Key

President forceful, direct in speech

President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech put to rest the question of his ability to lead the country.

He handled all of the issues confronting him in a forceful and direct manner. When heckled, he was quick on his feet to respond.

Mar 7, 2024; Washington, DC, USA; President Joe Biden shakes hands with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson before he delivers the State of the Union address to Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on March 7, 2024. Mandatory Credit:

The keynote of Biden's address was presenting a future for the country rather than dwelling on the negative. Biden's empathy and compassion for people shone through, and his performance has convinced me that he is fit for the job despite his age.

Andrew T. Cullison, Venice

Spoiler: No Labels will help Trump win

As we approach the 2024 election, it’s crucial to shed light on a concerning development that threatens the democratic process − the No Labels Party’s evolving strategy.

Initially promoting a bipartisan ticket, No Labels has now revealed a plan to put a Republican at the top of its presidential bid, risking a second term for Donald Trump.No Labels’ own polling data suggests the party’s candidate, regardless of party affiliation, cannot win outright and would act as a spoiler, potentially aiding Trump's chances.

The intention to nominate a moderate Republican aligns with its chart, indicating a troubling path to victory in battleground states. Furthermore, the contingency plan to trigger a contingent election raises concerns about chaos and potential manipulation.

In the wake of recent challenges to democracy, this strategy could lead to further divisiveness and undermine the electoral process. It's essential for our community to be aware of the risks associated with No Labels’ new direction.

Claire Nussbaum, Palmetto

GOP response out of touch

There was Republican Sen. Katie Britt sitting in her immaculate kitchen saying President Joe Biden doesn’t get it. He’s out of touch.

It seems Britt is the one out of touch with the majority of women who want back their freedom of reproductive health choice over their own bodies.

Goodness, y’all, bless her heart. We know better.

Susan Owens, Sarasota

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota's school kids don't need chaplains - they need to read, write