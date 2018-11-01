Forget Candy, Mark Sanford Gives Trick-Or-Treaters The Constitution

Trick-or-treaters were in for a surprise when they stopped by Rep. Mark

Trick-or-treaters were in for a surprise when they stopped by Rep. Mark Sanford’s (R-S.C.) house. Instead of handing out candy or cash, the congressman gave away copies of the Constitution.

Happy Halloween. Accordingly, Pocket Constitutions are at the ready for today’s trick-or-treaters. pic.twitter.com/hnQTfeCPHy — Mark Sanford (@RepSanfordSC) October 31, 2018

People on social media made a few predictions about how this “treat” would go over with the kiddies:

Flash forward to your life tomorrow morning: pic.twitter.com/wTDfUCscLg — JOSHUA MACABRE 🦇 (@billyliberty) October 31, 2018

Sanford is lucky kids can't vote, because the anti-candy platform would get you kicked right out office. FAST. https://t.co/0RiJYD6Ifd — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) October 31, 2018

this is a brazen effort to boost sales by the American Egg Board https://t.co/IA7fKsQNPU — E McMorris-Santoro (@EvanMcS) October 31, 2018

Can’t you at least tape some Smarties to them or something https://t.co/kmtNUEnGh0 — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) October 31, 2018

One Twitter user even reimagined Sanford’s offering, photoshopping Appalachian Trail pamphlets into his basket ― a reference to the former South Carolina governor’s code for having an affair:

wouldn't the little darlings get more use from a map of the Appalachian Trail? asking for a friend — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 31, 2018

At least he didn't hand out a copy of marriage vows... — Janet Morris (@janersm) October 31, 2018

Does that also come with a moral compass??

Asking for America — Blue Dot Special (@jeanna_bluedot) October 31, 2018

Thoughts and prayers for your trees and windows. — Jim Goldsmith (@j_goldsmith) October 31, 2018