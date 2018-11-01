    Forget Candy, Mark Sanford Gives Trick-Or-Treaters The Constitution

    David Barden
    Trick-or-treaters were in for a surprise when they stopped by Rep. Mark Sanford’s (R-S.C.) house. Instead of handing out candy or cash, the congressman gave away copies of the Constitution. 

    People on social media made a few predictions about how this “treat” would go over with the kiddies:

    One Twitter user even reimagined Sanford’s offering, photoshopping Appalachian Trail pamphlets into his basket ― a reference to the former South Carolina governor’s code for having an affair:

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.