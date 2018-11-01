Forget Candy, Mark Sanford Gives Trick-Or-Treaters The Constitution

Trick-or-treaters were in for a surprise when they stopped by Rep. Mark Sanford’s (R-S.C.) house. Instead of handing out candy or cash, the congressman gave away copies of the Constitution.
Happy Halloween. Accordingly, Pocket Constitutions are at the ready for today’s trick-or-treaters. pic.twitter.com/hnQTfeCPHy— Mark Sanford (@RepSanfordSC) October 31, 2018
People on social media made a few predictions about how this “treat” would go over with the kiddies:
Flash forward to your life tomorrow morning: pic.twitter.com/wTDfUCscLg— JOSHUA MACABRE 🦇 (@billyliberty) October 31, 2018
Sanford is lucky kids can't vote, because the anti-candy platform would get you kicked right out office. FAST. https://t.co/0RiJYD6Ifd— Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) October 31, 2018
this is a brazen effort to boost sales by the American Egg Board https://t.co/IA7fKsQNPU— E McMorris-Santoro (@EvanMcS) October 31, 2018
Can’t you at least tape some Smarties to them or something https://t.co/kmtNUEnGh0— Scott Bixby (@scottbix) October 31, 2018
One Twitter user even reimagined Sanford’s offering, photoshopping Appalachian Trail pamphlets into his basket ― a reference to the former South Carolina governor’s code for having an affair:
wouldn't the little darlings get more use from a map of the Appalachian Trail? asking for a friend— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 31, 2018
At least he didn't hand out a copy of marriage vows...— Janet Morris (@janersm) October 31, 2018
Does that also come with a moral compass??— Blue Dot Special (@jeanna_bluedot) October 31, 2018
Asking for America
Thoughts and prayers for your trees and windows.— Jim Goldsmith (@j_goldsmith) October 31, 2018
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.