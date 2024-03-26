Forget Cancun. Flying direct to this Mexican beach town from DFW Airport saves time, money

If you’ve ever traveled to Tulum you would know it’s quite the day of travel. Now you have no excuse not to go, Tulum’s International airport is now offering flights from major airports in the U.S., including from Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.

Previously, travelers would have to fly three hours to Cancun, and then drive for an hour south to Tulum. Now, flights from DFW to TQO are a breeze, only two hours and 45 minutes long, and for practically the same price.

Cancun’s airport is the main hub for travelers who go to eastern Mexico. Last year, a third of Americans traveling to Mexico flew into Cancun. Quintana Roo, Cozumel, Tulum, and Cabo are all tourist hot spots. Now, direct flights from DFW to the resort town are available.

Airlines are jumping at the chance to fly to Tulum. American and Delta begin flight to TQO on March 28. United follows on March 31. Finally, Air Canada will begin in May, and JetBlue in June.

The cheapest non stop flight right now from DFW is with American for $352. Flights with connections from DFW, will most likely have layovers at George Bush International Airport in Houston.

However there are a few details to note. TQO is still undergoing construction. Ground transportation is limited which is a main concern for David Ortiz Mena, Tulum hotel association president. Discussion on resolving this issue is still ongoing. Mexican officials are considering lowering the transportation tax to help soften the blow.

As a travel destination, Tulum offers white sand beaches as well as trips to archaeological sites. The hotel zone is close to downtown. It’s a tourist’s dream.

Just 35 minutes north from Tulum is the Riviera Maya, a wildly popular resort in Quintana Roo. According to data from the government of Mexico’s tourism secretary, the Riviera Maya had the most available and occupied rooms in Mexico in 2023.

This resort is also recommended by a Fort Worth Travel Agent, Alyssa Maisano. For a standard family of five, a trip to the Riviera Maya would cost around $4,500, including flights and the all-inclusive Riviera Maya package for five to seven nights.