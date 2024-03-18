'Forget the attack ads.' Shayla Favor should be Franklin County prosecutor| Janet Jackson

Nov 30, 2023; Columbus, USA, Ohio; City Councilwoman Shayla Favor speaks during an announcement of her candidacy for Franklin County Prosecutor during an event at the Pythian Theater.

Janet E. Jackson is a former Columbus city attorney, Franklin County Municipal Court judge, and CEO of United Way of Central Ohio.

I’ve spent my career being “the first.”

The first woman Columbus city attorney. The first African-American woman judge of any Franklin County court. The first chair of the Columbus Civilian Review Board to conduct police oversight.

Now let me add: being the first to tell the whole truth about what’s going on in the Franklin County Prosecutor race, just like countless witnesses swore to do in my courtroom.

In the March 19 Democratic primary, voters can break the last legal glass ceiling I left unshattered by electing Shayla Favor as the next Franklin County prosecutor.

She would be the first woman or African-American to hold this role, like only 1% of prosecutors nationwide and like no other in the State of Ohio.

But an “old boys network” that resists progress wants to create a false choice between keeping people safe and reforming unjust systems. That’s why I feel compelled to speak out. Just like in my own trailblazing campaigns, her opponents are spreading lies to minimize her experience and misrepresent her positions.

Forget the attack ads.

Facts matter: Shayla spent years prosecuting cases involving violence, narcotics, human trafficking, and illegal guns. On Columbus City Council, she voted to fund the largest police classes in city history while fighting for police accountability at the same time.

And in this historic primary, the Franklin County Democratic Party is staying neutral, to make every candidate compete to earn your vote the old-fashioned way.

Here’s more truth: Shayla is the proven change agent that the troubled Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office needs now. Her vision of prioritizing prosecuting violent crime while directing treatment and rehabilitation to low-level offenders is years overdue. Under Shayla, the office can rebuild public trust, recruit and retain top talent, rethink outdated policies, and renew its commitment to the people.

That’s her record of innovation. As a councilmember, she got tough on the root causes of crime by passing innovative policies that addressed the biggest crises in our community like housing, addiction, mental health, homelessness, and more.

As assistant city attorney, she reinvented our approach to blighted vacant and abandoned property crime. She created the receivership model that now holds slumlords accountable in the Sawyer Towers and Colonial Village disasters.

As county prosecutor, Shayla would be the leader of the entire office, for which her mix of cross-sector leadership, legal, and legislative background uniquely prepares her.

Yes, she would lead the criminal division, which is already home to many great trial advocates who handle almost 10,000 cases a year, from homicides to sexual assault to mortgage fraud and more. But she would also lead the civil division, which advises 30+ county agencies and boards that carry out social services, much like she did at a municipal level.

She would also lead the juvenile division, which can better divert young people from unnecessary court involvement and address youth violence, as Shayla has campaigned, and more.

Most exciting to me? Shayla can build the right culture that drives results and inspires a new generation of the best and brightest to join her.

That is a critical undertaking for this office, whose recruitment struggles have produced a case backlog. Today, it doesn’t demographically look like the county it serves and it has 100 fewer attorneys than the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office, despite serving the same-sized population.

Don’t reward candidates who run negative campaigns based on misinformation and fear.

We can elect a progressive prosecutor who is also a community advocate, policy visionary, and teambuilder. And we can make history at the same time. All in favor? Say aye to Shayla Favor, on or before Tuesday, March 19.

