Forfeiture petition seeks $10k seized during traffic stop

Jun. 12—WILKES-BARRE — A man from Michigan could lose more than $10,000 seized by the Pennsylvania State Police during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 earlier this year.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office filed a petition in Luzerne County Court seeking forfeiture of the cash found in a duffel bag of a vehicle stopped for speeding and heavy tinted windows on March 8.

The driver, Ruby Javier Mercado, 21, of Saginaw, Mich., claimed he was traveling from Michigan to an undisclosed location in New York City, according to court records.

A trooper who conducted the traffic stop along the interstate in Butler Township detected a strong odor of raw marijuana emitting from the vehicle, which was a rental.

Mercado was not listed on the rental agreement, court records say, but permitted the trooper to search the vehicle.

More than 30 grams of marijuana was found in the center console of the vehicle, according to the civil petition.

Mercado was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper window tint and a speeding citation.

A duffel bag containing $10,671 was also found inside the vehicle.

The attorney general's office filed the petition seeking forfeiture of the cash they suspect was intended to purchase illicit narcotics.

A judge has not made a ruling.