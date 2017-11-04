Forever Unbridled scores upset win in Breeders' Cup Distaff

Forever Unbridled wins the Longines Distaff horse race, with John R. Velazquez aboard, during the first day of the Breeders' Cup, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Del Mar, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Forever Unbridled capped a day of upsets at the Breeders' Cup with a half-length victory in the $2 million Distaff on Friday at Del Mar, showing no rust off a 73-day layoff.

Ridden by John Velazquez, Forever Unbridled ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.25 and paid $9.40 to win at 7-2 odds.

Abel Tasman, a winner of three Grade 1 races this year, was second for trainer Bob Baffert. Paradise Woods finished third.

Elate, the 2-1 favorite, was fourth in the eight-horse field.

Trainer Dallas Stewart earned his second Cup victory, 16 years after Unbridled Elaine's upset win in the same race at Belmont Park. Velazquez collected his 14th career Cup win in the $2 million race.

Stellar Wind, a six-time Grade 1 winner, finished last in her final race before retirement. Her trainer, John Sadler, extended his Cup skid to 41 races.

The only favorite to win among the day's four Cup races was 9-2 shot Mendelssohn in the $1 million Juvenile Turf.

The other $1 million races produced upsets: 3-1 shot Rushing Fall in the Juvenile Fillies Turf and 14-1 shot Battle of Midway in the Dirt Mile.

The announced crowd of 32,278 on a cloudy, 68-degree day was 5,222 below the attendance cap of 37,500 for the first Cup to be run at the seaside track near San Diego.