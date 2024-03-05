‘Forever grateful’: Mystic Embers spiritual supply shop in Coraopolis closing store this summer

Mystic Embers, a spiritual supply shop in Coraopolis, announced it will be closing its brick and mortar store on June 1.

The store announced on Facebook it will be transitioning to online only and vending sales.

The owner cited the state of the economy and her physical and mental health as reasons for closing the store.

“I want to thank each and every one of you who have supported Mystic Embers and made it the incredible community that it is. I have had the honor and privilege of getting to know you all, hearing your stories, and sharing in your spiritual journeys. And for that, I am forever grateful,” the owner said. “But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.”

Before closing the store on 4th Avenue, the owner said they will be selling their inventory and marking down prices.

