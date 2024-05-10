Forever chemicals hurt vulnerable Hoosiers. We need to hold polluters accountable.

In March, the Indiana General Assembly removed a bill provision that would have threatened the health of Indiana residents. House Bill 1329 would have loosened the legal definition of PFAS, a group of toxic, long-lasting chemicals, allowing their increased production and spread across Indiana.

While Hoosiers dodged a bullet when this bill didn’t pass, Indiana government’s aversion to environmental regulation allows the PFAS threat to grow more sinister. Worst of all, the PFAS threat looms largest over our most vulnerable citizens.

PFAS are a group of man-made fluorinated chemicals used in countless everyday items, including clothing, cookware and even some dental floss. Because of their resistance to degradation, PFAS have been aptly dubbed “forever chemicals.” PFAS have been linked to infertility, developmental issues, cancer and other health issues. PFAS bioaccumulate, meaning they can build up in a person or animal over time, increasing health risks with each added exposure. PFAS can also build up in certain communities, leading to unjust and disproportionate health risks.

Multiple studies already show that PFAS particularly harm disadvantaged communities. In western New York, blood tests from Burmese immigrant populations show significantly higher PFAS levels than other residents. Since Burmese refugees eat eight times more wild-caught fish than the average person, PFAS bioaccumulation in fish likely explains their high blood levels.

Cultural preferences could influence their high fish consumption, but Burmese study participants’ low employment and low food accessibility suggests poverty plays a role. Regardless of why, communities who heavily rely on eating wild fish face increased risk of PFAS exposure.

Unfortunately, other states’ injustices like these have parallels here in Indiana. Black and immigrant communities in Gary also eat more wild-caught fish than white communities, likely due to low food accessibility. We won’t know without testing, but Gary residents would likely show elevated PFAS content in their blood.

Irresponsible PFAS use and disposal also disproportionately harms lower-income residents. For example, PFAS drainage into Cape Fear River has contaminated Wilmington, North Carolina’s drinking water supply where the poverty level is double the state average. Inadequate waste disposal by an incineration plant in Ohio spread PFAS to neighboring communities living below the poverty level.

Here in Indiana, over 100 facilities have been identified as potential PFAS polluters, threatening air, water and soil. These facilities are scattered throughout the state, but several are clustered around less affluent cities, like West Lafayette, where 39% of residents live below the poverty line.

In Indianapolis, 14 facilities have been identified as likely PFAS polluters. Indiana needs better safety standards for PFAS to lower risks of spreading contaminants to poorer communities, not legislation redefining scientific definitions of PFAS.

Though Indiana might lack the empirical data other states have collected on PFAS, the problem isn’t absent. It’s just quiet.

Since 2017, Michigan has tested and located 280 PFAS-polluted sites across the state. Michigan State University researcher Cheryl Murphy says, “It’s not that Michigan is necessarily more contaminated with PFAS than other states. It’s that we’ve done a lot more testing than most places.” Indiana similarly needs to prioritize contaminant testing, especially in lower-income communities of color, and demand corporate cleanup of polluted areas.

To detect and address the PFAS problem, first Indiana must overcome its anti-regulation mentality. Rejecting H.B. 1329’s provisions is not enough. Whether we regulate PFAS in consumer products like Washington state, fund detection programs like Michigan or prioritize clean-up, Indiana must do something. Preventative measures are best for saving us future costs and protecting our health, especially for the least privileged.

As a positive step, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita recently filed a lawsuit against 22 companies for “concealing the dangers” of PFAS-related products. We must continue to hold PFAS polluters accountable and bring justice to disadvantaged communities that silently suffer the most from this invisible pollutant.

Joshua von Werder is a student at Notre Dame and works as a researcher for the university's Stream and Wetland Ecology lab.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Forever chemicals hurt Indiana vulnerable. Regulation would help.