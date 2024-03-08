Forest Park pumps the brakes on new recreational marijuana businesses

Cannabis flower pictured at King City Gardens marijuana cultivator in Forest Park. As the recreational industry begins after voters passed Issue 2 in November 2023, the city is putting a pause on accepting new zoning applications for adult use businesses.

Forest Park is putting a pause on new adult-use marijuana businesses in the city.

On Monday, Forest Park City Council voted to declare a 180-day moratorium on issuing zoning certificates for adult use, aka recreational, marijuana dispensaries, cultivators, processors, testing facilities and other similar establishments.

That means the city won't be accepting any new applications from companies to alter zoning and open such businesses during that period. City Manager Don Jones said three applications have been submitted for medical cannabis dispensaries before the ordinance passed this week.

But it's not because the city doesn't want the industry, Mayor Aharon Brown said. It's because the Ohio Legislature hasn't approved new rules that could make it harder – and less financially beneficial – for local governments to participate in the new recreational pot program, passed by Ohio voters in November.

For example, local governments would be in charge of setting zoning and locations of the businesses, but minimum distance requirements need to be clarified. Additionally, it's not clear how much tax revenue would go to municipalities and townships that host dispensaries.

The city is still in favor of the industry, Brown said. The 180 days will allow lawmakers to finalize those regulations.

Forest Park currently has one medical marijuana business already in operation, King City Gardens, which opened in November 2023 as the largest medical marijuana facility in Ohio. King City Gardens is a cultivator, meaning it grows marijuana flower.

What are Ohio lawmakers trying to change in recreational marijuana law?

The law took effect Dec. 7 and allows adults 21 and older to possess up to 2 ½ ounces of marijuana and 15 grams of extracts. It also allows those adults to grow up to six plants individually, with a 12-plant cap on each household. Dispensaries could open as early as fall once licenses are distributed – if nothing changes.

That's the version voters approved in November when they passed Issue 2. Some Ohio lawmakers are trying to change it with several bills introduced last year.

Lawmakers have said they want to keep the illicit market from flourishing. One proposed change would allow medical marijuana dispensaries to immediately sell adult use products. They say the current situation − legal use with nowhere to legally buy it − is untenable. That bill passed in the Senate, but hasn't been taken up in the House.

Additionally, it is not yet clear how much revenue would go to local governments hosting dispensaries and other marijuana businesses, making it less attractive for cities and townships to welcome the industry at all.

License applications will be available to marijuana growers, processors and dispensaries by June 7. The state has until Sept. 7 to issue the first round of licenses, which will go to existing medical marijuana businesses and eligible operators under the social equity program. That means you could start buying marijuana at recreational dispensaries this fall, if all stays the same.

Bills are still tied up in the Ohio House and Senate.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Forest Park: No applications for adult-use marijuana business, for now