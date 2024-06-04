Forest Lake city administrator finalist withdraws; another added
One of the six finalists for the position of city administrator in Forest Lake has withdrawn her name from consideration and another finalist has been added in her place.
Renae Fry, former city administrator in North Branch and former administrative coordinator in Sauk County, Wis., last week was hired to be Steele County Administrator.
Fry’s withdrawal prompted the Forest Lake City Council to invite Tariq Al-Rifai, city administrator/economic development director for Paynesville, Minn., to a series of interviews on June 20, city officials said.
Al-Rifai previously served as executive director of Quorum Centre for Strategic Studies; head of research and investor relations with the Kuwait Finance House, and director of Index Investment Strategy with S&P Dow Jones Indices.
The five other finalists are: Joe Gaa, Thomas Hutka, Eric Johnson, Pat Oman and Devin Swanberg.
A total of 45 applicants applied for the job. The advertised salary range is $151,580 to $189,475.
Related Articles
Local News | Tour seven gardens designed by master gardeners in Washington County
Local News | ‘You should serve … because you love the city,’ longtime Stillwater city council member says in announcing retirement
Local News | ‘Eternally grateful for the kindness’: Russian transgender refugee reunited with husband at MSP Airport
Local News | Planning begins for trail from Hugo to Marine on St. Croix. Where should it run?
Local News | Stillwater Lift Bridge to close Tuesday for electrical work, MnDOT says