Forest service is hiring entry-level wildland firefighters

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service is hiring 50 entry-level, permanent seasonal wildland firefighters to work on engine, hotshot, helitack, and hand crews across forests and grasslands in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

One of the recruiting events was held on the Colorado Mesa University campus on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Officials say you do not need any prior experience or meet any specific qualifications to apply.

Click here to learn more and apply to become a wildland firefighter.

