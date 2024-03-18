Forest Hills superintendent: FBI investigating social media threats

Mar. 18—SIDMAN, Pa. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined an investigation into social media threats made toward Forest Hills School District students, staff and facilities, a district release said Sunday.

"In the past week, we've been running into a lot of interference from adults posting social media posts specifically calling out minors," Superintendent David Lehman said.

Sunday's release noted administrators are "deeply troubled" by the situation and took immediate action to investigate.

District officials determined that "this issue extends beyond the scope of school jurisdiction and implicates potential criminal activity."

Because of that, the matter was turned over to the appropriate authorities to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators, the release said.

Lehman said the Cambria County District Attorney's Office and Pennsylvania State Police are also involved in the investigation.

He said that the FBI was contacted because of the level of the threats against Forest Hills students.

"I've got some kids who are scared," Lehman said. "We are trying to maintain the safety and well-being of the students."

The outcry on social media began after recent news of a Forest Hills student's completed suicide. The Tribune-Democrat does not report on suicides except when public figures are involved, they occur in public places or involve a community concern.

In response to the incident, more than 100 community members attended the school board meeting Thursday to voice their concerns about administrators' supposed lack of action and alleged ongoing bullying in the district.

For nearly three hours, parents, students and residents addressed the board and administrators, calling for serious change and in some instances, school leaders' resignations.

The incident has led to some parties taking matters into their own hands and pursuing others they perceive of wrongdoing online.

That includes Janice McKnight's relative, a student at Forest Hills whom The Tribune-Democrat chose not to identify for their safety.

The student has been the target of social media posts and threats, McKnight said.

The situation is a case of mistaken identity, she said.

Her relative shares the same first name of several students in the grade, and this isn't the first time the mix-up has happened.

"It has been horrible," Mc- Knight said. "It has been a true nightmare."

In the time since the incident that rocked the community, McKnight said several students have been named on social media, including her relative, whether there's proof they bullied anyone or not.

"Now, it's intensified," she said. "Almost like a witch hunt, to be honest."

McKnight has sent evidence of these posts to authorities and been in contact with the school district about the matter.

"I understand everyone's hurt and upset," she said.

"However, before they let everyone understand what happened — how it happened, we're all on this lynch mob hurting these other children."

McKnight added that she hopes adults will be more responsible because "we've become a society of bullying" and "this message of hate just needs to stop."

Anyone with screenshots or copies of the alleged social media posts that specifically name students, staff or are threatening in nature toward the school district should email those documents to the school resource officer at sro@fhrangers.org.

All evidence will be forwarded to the FBI special agent assigned to the investigation.

Anyone with information about the situation is asked to contact law enforcement.