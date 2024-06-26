Forest Hill man accused of fatally running over Oakdale man during argument

A Forest Hill man was arrested Monday on a second-degree murder charge after allegedly running over an Oakdale man during an argument, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called out to a disturbance about 8:10 p.m. on Boy Scout Road, which runs between U.S. Highway 165 and La. Highway 112. When they arrived, they found a dead man later identified as 53-year-old Billy Stanley of Oakdale, "who appeared to have sustained fatal injuries consistent with being ran over by a vehicle," the news release said.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the scene, and deputies found the alleged driver, Bryan Oneal Johnson, 53.

Detective: Alexandria man goaded victim into fight, then shot him in his back

Mark DeClouet case: Former nurse practitioner arrested in Alexandria gets prison in deal, surrenders license

Witnesses said Johnson and Stanley had a verbal argument that led to Johnson running over Stanley, the release reads. With those statements and evidence from the scene, detectives arrested Johnson and booked him into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 early Monday.

Johnson remains in jail as of Wednesday morning, with bail set at $300,000. He already has requested a public defender, according to online Rapides Parish Clerk of Court records, and attorney Christopher LaCour has been appointed to represent him.

No court dates have been set yet.

Johnson also has other unrelated charges pending within the 9th Judicial District Court, including but he has not been formally charged in that 2022 case.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Rapides Sheriff IDs victim run over by vehicle as Billy Stanley, 53