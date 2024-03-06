Forest Gate: Over 100 firefighters tackling police station fire

About 125 firefighters with 20 fire engines are tackling a large blaze at a police station in east London.

Large amounts of smoke can be seen coming from the building in Romford Road, Forest Gate, which has been evacuated.

Nearby residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors shut and road closures are in place.

The cause of the fire, which began on the third floor at about 16:00 GMT, is not yet known.

The Metropolitan Police says it is not aware of anyone having been hurt.

People have been advised to avoid the area.

