Forest city council president, mayor at odds over fate of jailed council woman

A Forest City councilwoman who pleaded guilty to fraudulently receiving more than $63,000 in food stamps and other benefits over a five-year period was sentenced Wednesday.

Amy Bean, 34, pleaded guilty last month to a misdemeanor charge of fraudulently obtaining food stamps and other government benefits. Judge Jason Legg sentenced Bean to a minimum of 2 days in jail and a maximum of 23 months, 16 days. She was jailed Wednesday, following her sentencing.

Bean has served on council since January 2018 and chairs the Community & Economic Development Committee and the Personnel Committee, according to the borough website. She was reelected to the position in November of 2021. The state inspector general's office charged her with the crime in January 2022, the same month she began her second term in office.

Council President Christopher DeGonzague told a reporter he was unaware of the sentencing, but said the council was aware of the charges and had supported Bean. He said Bean fully participated in her role as a member of council.

But Mayor Christopher Glinton says he's at odds with the majority of council who believe Bean should continue in her role.

"I'd like to see her removed from council," he said. "She represents the town and she's not a good representation."

Most concerning to Glinton is that Bean pleaded guilty to a theft of what amounts to taxpayer money.

A call to Bean's attorney was not immediately returned.

Bean, 333 Susquehanna St., unlawfully received $63,071 in benefits between March 2016 and February 2021, by misrepresenting her household composition and income to the Susquehanna County Assistance Office, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, Bean continuously reported during the period that her household consisted of herself and her three children.

However, after a caseworker received information in January 2021 that the father of Bean’s children was living with her, an investigation determined she failed to disclose he had been a member of her household and earning income since 2016, the complaint alleged.

The overpayments to Bean included $29,076 in medical assistance benefits and $33,995 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, investigators said.