From forest bathing to stargazing: Here's 5 outdoor activities in Westchester, Rockland

Spring is the air! Events for all ages are being held across the Lower Hudson Valley over the next few months to help members of the community get outside and celebrate increasing temperatures. From hiking to stargazing, here are some fun outdoor activities to try this spring.

Go forest bathing and reconnect with nature

Slow down for the start of spring and explore Croton-on-Hudson through forest bathing, a slow-paced sensory activity inspired by the Japanese practice of Shinrin-yoku. For $37.05 per person, a certified guide from ForestBaths.earth will lead participants on a one-mile experience — which includes lots of seated breaks — perfect for anyone who is looking to reconnect with themselves or the outdoors.

When: noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23.

Where: 10 Fox Road, Croton-on-Hudson (exact meeting location will be emailed to registrants ahead of the event.)

For more information: Sign up at bit.ly/4a24vSB.

Race for a cause at the 'Burke-Day' Heels & Wheels 5K & Kids Fun Run

Burke Rehabilitation Hospital is celebrating its 109th “Burke-Day” on Sunday, April 7 with their annual Heels & Wheels 5K & Kids Fun Run, a race for runners, walkers, adaptive athletes and anyone interested in participating. After the race, Burke will continue the celebration with food, games and entertainment on the quad. This event is open to the public, free for kids ages 4 and under, $10 for youth for ages 14 and under and $25 for adults.

When: Sunday, April 7, 2024, Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Kids Fun Run begins at 9:30 a.m. 5K begins at 9:45 a.m.

Where: Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, 785 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains.

For more information: Check out the race registration page at bit.ly/4ctuLGX.

Take a long walk along the Croton Reservoir

Club Fit hosts a hiking club that is free for members. At four hours long and a six-mile distance, this picturesque, Hudson Valley hike includes time for lunch and photo ops at the top of the dam. Participants are recommended to wear comfortable shoes and dress warmly for the strong winds that may come off the reservoir.

When: 9 a.m., Saturday, March 30.

Where: Taconic State Parkway (see sign up page for exact location.)

For more information: Sign up, get parking details and other instructions at clubfit.com/event/hiking-club-taconic-state-parkway-to-croton-dam.

Stargaze in the Rockefeller State Park Preserve

Continue to learn about the stars and sky, even after the excitement of the upcoming eclipse (happening April 8) has ended. Vinny Coulehan of the Rockland Astronomy Club will assist attendees with using a telescope to view the moon, Orion, Jupiter, double star systems and more at this affordable, $4 per person nighttime event.

When: 8 to 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 16.

Where: Rockefeller State Park Preserve visitor’s courtyard, 125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville.

For more information: Register to attend at bit.ly/3x2Ciwd.

Get adventurous with an Xpedition Day Hike

For Lower Hudson Valley residents looking for an adventure or a fitness challenge, TrekWild is holding an "Xpedition Day Hike" in Harriman State Park. The trail includes views of the forest, beach, waterfalls, streams and lakes, along with boulder climbs and a break for a light lunch, which is included in the $58.08 registration fee.

When: Saturday, April 27, arrive at 7:45 a.m. Hike runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Reeves Brook Trail parking area, Harriman State Park, Seven Lakes Drive/Bear Mountain Circle, Ramapo.

For more information: Check out the event’s page at bit.ly/4al2Ozb.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Spring in Hudson Valley: 5 outdoor activities in Westchester, Rockland