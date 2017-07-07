How a Forensics Lab in Oregon Solves Crimes Against Animals

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service Forensics Laboratory is the only lab in the world devoted entirely to investigating crimes against animals. Founded in 1988 by former crime scene investigator Ken Goddard, the lab could be mistaken for something out of a television show—except for the freezers full of animal corpses and flesh-eating beetles. Located in Ashland, Oregon, this state-of-the-art facility boasts a pathology department, an on-site forensic ornithologist and a genetics team to investigate illegal animal killings, smuggling and other crimes. With such a coveted team of experts and scientists, this unique lab is helping the entire world crack down on serious crimes against animals.