Forensic Science Center asking for over $300K to address backlog issues

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County’s Forensic Science Center is asking for over $300,000 in federal grant money to continue to address backlog issues in DNA testing.

The center’s DNA lab helps process DNA used to prosecute violent crimes, rapes and homicides in Sedgwick County.

Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center Director Dr. Shelly Steadman said they have reduced their case backlog by over 50% since the end of last year.

She credits their robotic workflow and upgrades to DNA testing equipment.

Steadman said their DNA facility operates on the budget given by this grant, adding that there is no money in the county budget to operate the site if this grant is not awarded.

“This is absolutely critical,” said Steadman.

She said the facility’s operational budget is the $302,000 they requested.

“We need these supplies, and these chemicals, agents, and kits, and we rely on them 100% to do our job,” said Steadman.

Steadman believes they would be unable to assist the county in prosecuting crimes without the funding.

“A lot of it is used for supplies we use to extract, quantify and generate DNA profiles,” said Steadman.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center is playing a key role in bringing violent criminals to justice.

He cites upgrades in testing, for decreasing the case backlog from over 200 to just 35.

“We rely on the Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center on a daily basis. We can’t charge a case and wait nine months for them to figure out what the DNA says. We need to know quickly, because they have a right to a speedy trial,” said Bennett.

Quicker results lead to pleads from defendants, taking the burden off of going to trial.

In turn, this frees up more resources for the next case.

“A person who’s willing to accept responsibility for what they’ve done, because the evidence is stacked against them, doesn’t put a strain on Topeka, the court of appeals, and the supreme court,” said Bennett.

The grant total is over $800,000. If it is awarded, it will be split between Sedgwick County, Johnson County, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Steadman said, the advancement in DNA technology has also allowed them to solve several cold cases.

