Foreign nationals arrested, indicted after ‘large quantities’ of meth, heroin seized

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two foreign nationals were indicted by a federal grand jury in Salt Lake City on Wednesday for federal drug crimes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah.

Armida Viridiana Cayetano-Ruiz, 32, and Carlos Gerardo Brindas-Guzman, 30, are foreign nationals who both resided in Salt Lake, according to documents. Law enforcement officers seized 11,435 grams of methamphetamine and 3,835 grams of heroin from a vehicle that the two suspects were traveling in.

Cayetano-Ruiz and Brindas-Guzman were initially stopped in Juab County on May 11 for a traffic violation, but a K-9 officer gave a “positive indication of narcotics on the vehicle,” according to the Department of Justice.

After searching the vehicle, officers obtained more than 11,400 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for meth and more more than 3,800 grams of field-tested positive heroin and the suspects were arrested.

Agents with the FBI Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force were informed that Cayetano-Ruiz was a suspected drug trafficker in multiple states, and the pair first became part of an investigation in April 2024 for reportedly “distributing large quantities of narcotics into Utah.”

The case was investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and the FBI Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force.

Cayetano-Ruiz and Brindas-Guzman are facing charges with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, as well as possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Their first court appearance has been scheduled for May 30, 2024.

U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins of the District of Utah made the announcement, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Nielsen is set to prosecute the case.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

