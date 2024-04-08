Forecasts call for warmest temperatures of the year going into weekend

Apr. 8—The skies will darken for at least part of Tuesday — though not as dark as they were during the roughly four minutes of Monday's solar eclipse.

Rain mixed with a gray overcast is forecast for the Santa Fe area.

It will quickly pass, replaced by sunny weather for the rest of the week. Temperatures are expected to rise to 74 degrees by Friday, the warmest of the year, which will combine with budding trees and sprouting flowers to feel like spring.

"Pretty good rainfall potentially for Tuesday, and then we dry out a little bit, and then we look at the weekend for more fire-weather-type conditions," Scott Overpeck, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Albuquerque, said in a Monday briefing.

The brisk winds, common this time of year in New Mexico, are expected to strengthen at the end of the week, increasing fire risks in the region amid the stretch of warm, dry weather that will extend into late April.

Snow is predicted only in the higher elevations Tuesday, adding a little to this year's ample snowpack in the mountains, Overpeck said. The first week of April brought a fair amount of snow to various ranges, including the Sangre de Cristo and Tusas Mountains, he added.

The snowpack is anywhere from 120% to 4,000% of normal for this time of year, hydrologist Andrew Mangham said, noting some of the numbers are "eye-popping."

Snowpack that's above 300% of normal in spring is lingering well past the time it usually melts, Mangham said. A good portion of the snow has a high water content, he added, which will create robust runoff that will cascade off the mountains any time.

Temperatures are expected to warm to above normal in the next several weeks, which will quicken the snowmelt, he said, potentially swelling the rivers in their path to the point of overflow.

Mangham said experts are concerned about snowmelt causing flooding in the Jemez Mountains and Upper Pecos headwaters, as well as the Mora and Sapeo River areas.

"So these are gonna be areas we're going to be watching very closely," Mangham said.