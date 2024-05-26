Forecasters update severe weather outlook for Sunday night in Evansville, Henderson areas

The National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms are expected Sunday evening in the Tri-State.

Here's what forecasters are saying about the severe weather threat.

When will severe thunderstorms arrive in Evansville and Henderson?

One model posted by the National Weather Service showed storms firing up west of the Tri-State around 5 p.m., then moving through the Evansville and Henderson areas between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

What kind of severe weather is possible in the Tri-State?

The most likely types of severe weather are damaging wind gusts (some reaching 75 mph or more) and large hail that could be 2 inches in diameter.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service said tornadoes are possible, as well. The greatest tornado threat is southwest of the Evansville/Henderson area, according to the National Weather Service.

Flooding is a concern, as well

May already has been a wet month in Southwestern Indiana and Western Kentucky. Sunday's storms will only aggravate the problem.

The first line of storms that moved through Sunday morning dropped 0.55 inches of rain, as measured at Evansville Regional Airport. That brings the May total to 7.10 inches of precipitation. The normal for this point in the month in Evansville is 4.24 inches.

The weather service has posted a flood watch for the region through Monday morning, nothing that excessive rainfall runoff from thunderstorms may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Evansville Doppler weather radar

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Will there be storms in Evansville and Henderson tonight?