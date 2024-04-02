Forecasters say Santa Fe's latest winter storm may not be season's last

Apr. 1—Old Man Winter just doesn't want to leave Northern New Mexico.

A storm system dropped 2 to 3 inches of snow Monday in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains around Santa Fe and 4 inches in Taos. Some parts of Santa Fe saw rain, snow or a mix of both throughout the day.

More snow was expected in the mountains before midnight, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a warning in the Santa Fe area Monday.

David Craft, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said in an interview rain and snow showers were expected to continue in the Santa Fe area until Monday evening.

"Accumulation for most of the town will be under an inch, but maybe you'll see an inch or two once you get into the foothills," he said.

The precipitation should taper off Tuesday morning as the storm system moves east.

Ski Santa Fe, with a base of 70 inches, reported a few inches of fresh snow Monday. Officials said the ski basin has seen 264 inches of natural snowfall this winter. Its last day of operation is Sunday.

Despite the ample snow on the mountain, Ski Santa Fe can't remain open later this season due to construction of a new lift, the Santa Fe Express, which is set to begin April 8, said Eric Thompson, head of marketing.

The high-speed lift will replace Chair 1, known as the Super Chief Quad, which was installed in 1988, Ski Santa Fe says on its website.

Skiers are expected to see warmer temperatures on the mountain later this week.

A warming trend should push the daily high temperatures up to near 70 degrees Wednesday, Thursday and possibly Friday.

However, another storm system crossing the central Rocky Mountains is expected to bring strong winds Friday and Saturday and cooler temperatures.

It will be warm and dry enough Friday for a chance of critical fire conditions, especially with the high winds, Craft said, but "cooling conditions" will prevail Saturday.

There's a slight chance of rain showers late Friday and into Saturday, he added.

If you think this might be the last gasp of winter, think again.

Craft said various weather models indicate another low-pressure system could cross the western part of the U.S. on Monday and "hit Santa Fe Monday night and Tuesday, so there is a chance you might see some snow accumulation with that system."

A large high-pressure system is likely to build over the nation later next week, he said, so "it's not out of the question" that winter might linger a little longer here, depending on where the storm system lands.