Forecasters predict lower temps next week, possibility of a wet spring

Mar. 18—The National Weather Service in Huntsville predicts the possibility of a damp spring ahead — and lower temperatures this week in north Alabama.

Spring officially begins Tuesday.

On Friday, forecaster Kurt Weber said there was a small indication of more rain in the forecast for the next three months as compared to last year.

"At this point, it's not a big signal, but there is a 40 to 50% chance that precipitation will be above normal," Weber said. "So it's a pretty big likelihood that we're not going to have a dryer spring."

Weber predicted temperatures to be similar to last spring, but so far forecasters have not made any definite projections for this spring.

"There could be variability within those three months but, generally, there's no big signal saying it's going to be warmer or colder," Weber said.

But spring is getting off to a cold start.

"Highs will be in the low to mid 40s on Monday with lows in the mid to upper 20s," Weber said. "On Tuesday, highs will be between 50 and 60 degrees with lows between 35 and 40 degrees. The highs for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday should be in the 60s with lows between 40 and 50 degrees."

Weber said there is also a chance of rain during the weekend with the earliest possible occurrence beginning Thursday night.

Plant lovers will need to be cautious of temperatures this spring, according to Sara Allen, owner of Vibrant Vines Collective in Athens.

"So there are some plants that you can plant in the ground during the spring, which are mainly shrubs and bushes," Allen said. "Then there are those that you can place inside planters outside, which are monsteras, alocasias, colocasias, palm trees and banana plants."

Allen said when temperatures drop, shrubs and bushes will survive but potted plants need to be taken indoors.

"Another thing I would recommend is to collect rainwater and water your plants with rainwater," Allen said. "When we have droughts in the summer, stock up so you will have rainwater on hand during the spring."

