Forecasters eye significant severe weather for Tuesday

May 20—OTTUMWA — The Storm Prediction Center has said a widespread severe weather system will strike the middle part of the country on Tuesday, with southeast Iowa at the heart of the greatest risk area.

The center on Monday afternoon upgraded its severe weather threat outlook to include a "moderate" threat area that targets the southeastern portion of the Hawkeye state, including areas of Ottumwa and Oskaloosa, and extending to Iowa City, Davenport and Burlington.

The center issues daily outlooks that rate severe weather chances on five levels from marginal to high. Moderate if the center's fourth-highest ranking.

Much of the remaining portions of Iowa are in an enhanced severe weather threat.

Forecasters say all severe hazards are possible, but see a widespread tornado threat in addition to damaging winds and large hail. The greatest chance for severe weather will be in the afternoon and early evening, forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Des Moines said.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, and on Threads @Kyle_Ocker.