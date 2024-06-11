Forecaster expects wet rest of week for Central Florida

The Orlando area should expect a wet week ahead spawned from the slim chance of a tropical system forming in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.

Because of low pressure moving from the Gulf of Mexico through Florida, there’s a 10% chance of a system forming in the next two days, but a 20% chance of formation over the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

If a tropical system forms, Kole Fehling, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne, said it will be as it moves away from Central Florida west toward the Atlantic Ocean.

“What this wave of low pressure is going to bring for us is high rain chances through the workweek — one to three inches possible each day,” he said.

In the Orlando area, the chance of rain is 80% to 90% for the week. The showers will contrast the drought Orlando is still emerging from.

“The rain will make up for some of that drier weather,” Fehling said.

Throughout the week, temperatures are expected to drop some — into the mid-70s at night — from the extreme heat the city has faced in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, the forecast calls for a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with rain totals between a quarter and a half inch. Expect a high near 87 with winds around 10 mph. Overnight expect a low around 75 with 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms and 5 mph winds.

There’s an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, with winds between 5 and 10 mph. Expect a high of 88 and low of 74. There’s an 80% chance of rain overnight.

On Friday, expect a high of 88 and a low of 75, with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day and night along with wind at 5 mph.

It’ll be partly sunny Saturday and the chance of rain is expected to drop — though showers and a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. are likely with a 70% chance of rain. Expect a high of 88 and low of 75. Overnight, showers will likely persist with a 60% chance of rain.

The high will head back up to 89 on Sunday with a low of 77 and a 60% chance of rain. Expect winds between 5 and 10 mph and partly sunny skies before clouds come at night.

The risk of flooding may increase throughout the week with the increase in rainfall, Fehling said.