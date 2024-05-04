Forecast: Stormy weather for Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS — Showers and storms are marching east Saturday evening. The extent of severe weather has been no more than gusty 60-mph winds and quarter-size hail, and I expect the same conditions tonight if a storm flares in southern Illinois through about 9 or 10 p.m.

There are a few reports of power flashes, outages (Edwardsville, IL) and sub-severe hail. Even a downed tree in Eureka, Missouri, as well as a small tree limb down near 370 and I-70.

St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here

Storms are migrating east. The cold front has reached western sections of the metro area, so the main focus through the evening will be a corridor in far southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois for the potential of more severe thunderstorms. Areas west of the Mississippi are largely done with active weather for tonight.

I expect the St. Louis area to be cleared from the storms by 10 p.m. Clouds hang around through Sunday morning as temps fall into the 50s. Sunday will be largely dry, but an area of moisture will lift from the Southern Plains, bringing us another round of showers and a few storms. The timing for southern Missouri will be mid-afternoon, and for the rest of us, not until the late-night hours Sunday continuing into early Monday.

The unsettled pattern continues with storm potential every day until Thursday morning. We’ll have to monitor Tuesday and Wednesday for severe weather potential.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.