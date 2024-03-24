Forecast: Storm on the way for Southern California. Here's what to expect next weekend

The forecast calls for showers, snow and gusty winds on Sunday before Ventura County gets a short reprieve from storms.

The break may not last too long. Another rainstorm may reach the area at the end of the week, said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

It was too soon to say Sunday just how much rain to expect or the exact timing, he said. But models showed the area could get a good drenching some time between Friday night and Sunday morning.

"The jury's still out on all of the details," Sirard said. "But we are increasingly confident that we will get at least some measurable rain during that period and it could be significant."

After the rain, clouds converge above the Happy Camp Trail in Moorpark on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Overnight Friday and Saturday morning, much of the county recorded around a half-inch of rainfall or less in the latest storm. Oxnard broke a record set in 1935 when it received .59 of an inch, the National Weather Service reported.

The rain had tapered off by midmorning Saturday, leaving mostly sunny skies and gusty conditions. Sunday's forecast called for more wind and possibly some rain and snow showers, Sirard said. Gusts could reach 45 mph at local beaches and as much as 4 to 10 inches of snow could fall in spots north of Ojai, he said. Some of the snow could affect Interstate 5 through the Grapevine.

By Monday, the forecast called for dry conditions, which were expected to last through much of the week. Then, the next rainstorm could reach the area Friday night, Sirard said.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Storm in the forecast for Southern California. Here's what to expect