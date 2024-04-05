Forecast for South Jersey calls for some sun, breezy conditions on Friday, April 5

The turbulent weather which has settled over parts of South Jersey all week will continue on Friday, April 5, as the mixed-bag forecast calls for early sun leading to afternoon clouds and an overall chilly day.

If you’re getting ready to head out for the day or just want to know what to expect, here’s a look at the forecast from the National Weather Service.

What’s the weather in South Jersey?

While the rain has mostly moved out of South Jersey, people will now have to contend with chilly conditions and below-average temperatures on Friday, said Alex Dodd, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"There will be breaks of sun Friday morning, but otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and chilly," Dodd said. "It will be more blustery than Thursday, and temperatures will struggle to get up to 50 degrees.

"There may even be a pop-up shower later Friday afternoon," Dodd added. "Any showers will be brief. There will be a little bit of a breeze, with occasional gusts over 20 mph, but nothing too serious."

South Jersey forecast

Dodd said weekend temps in South Jersey should begin to creep back to seasonal, and will trend a few degrees higher than temperatures in Bucks County and Philadelphia.

"It looks like high pressure is going to gradually build and take over through Sunday, so we will have a little bit of a breeze and it will be fairly cool on Saturday," Dodd said. "Temperatures should get into the upper 50s in the afternoon hours, because there will be less clouds.

"Sunday will be mostly sunny, with very light winds, and highs will finally be getting back to close to normal."

According to the National Weather Service's 7-day outlook for South Jersey, Sunday's temperatures should reach the up 50s.

No rain is expected in South Jersey through the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures on Friday, April 5, should reach the low 50s in the Delaware Valley.

