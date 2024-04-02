Forecast for South Jersey calls for rainy, breezy conditions on Tuesday

Today’s weather will be bring more rain and slight winds to South Jersey, as a storm pattern settles in over the Delaware Valley.

If you’re getting ready to head out for the day or just want to know what to expect, here’s a look at the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday's weather in South Jersey

Rainy conditions will persist throughout the day on Tuesday, said Alex Starrmann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"There will be periods of rain pretty much all day. There should be a break sometime Tuesday evening, but it's going to be raining pretty much all of the time," Starrmann said. "There could be some rumbles of thunder overnight, but we aren't expecting any severe storms or anything like that."

Tuesday's temperatures in South Jersey should reach 47 degrees, with winds around 15 mph and gusts nearing 25 mph.

South Jersey forecast

The rainy pattern settling over South Jersey and the Delaware Valley will persist through the next few days, Starrmann said.

"The rain should taper off late Wednesday night, and the main rain will have moved out by Thursday," Starrmann said. "But it will be cloudy and showery on Thursday and Friday.

"The windiest day will be Wednesday, with easterly winds around 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph," Starrmann added. "We aren't expecting anything too impactful, but it will definitely be a windy day on Wednesday."

According to the weather service's forecast for South Jersey, Wednesday's high should reach the low 50s.

There's a slight chance for partly sunny conditions Thursday morning in South Jersey, but otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy day, leading to a chance of showers Thursday afternoon.

The high on Thursday in South Jersey is expected to reach the low 50s.

Friday starts off as mostly sunny before turning mostly cloudy by early afternoon. Friday's high will also be in the low 50s.

The rainy weather pattern continues on Tuesday, April 2, as the National Weather Service calls for steady rain and temperatures in the mid 40s.

Monday's forecast for South Jersey: Forecast for South Jersey calls for rainy, mild conditions on Monday

Stay tuned for further updates as weather conditions may vary throughout the day. Remember to check back tomorrow for the latest weather forecast for the area.

Damon C. Williams covers trending and regional developments for PhillyBurbs.com. Support our journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: What to expect from South Jersey weather on Tuesday