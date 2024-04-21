FORECAST: Soggy start for Sunday

WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A soggy start for your early Sunday morning!

  • Widespread rain will continue through the first half of the day, leaving behind about half an inch of rain.

  • Amounts trend higher south and southeast of the city.

  • Several of the South Carolina counties are picking up totals closer to .75 to 1 inch of rain.

  • Winds will pick up a little but pose no real threat.

  • The biggest concern will be localized flooding, especially southeast of the city.

  • Highs will barely make the low 60s, most will stay in the upper 50s.

  • The rain will eventually taper off by early evening. Lows will dip down to the 40s overnight.

  • Monday looks better with gradual clearing and highs in the mid/upper 60s.

  • The workweek looks mild and dry with highs in the mid/upper 70s.

  • Next best chance of rain will come late week.

