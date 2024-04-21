FORECAST: Soggy start for Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A soggy start for your early Sunday morning!

Widespread rain will continue through the first half of the day, leaving behind about half an inch of rain.

Amounts trend higher south and southeast of the city.

Several of the South Carolina counties are picking up totals closer to .75 to 1 inch of rain.

Winds will pick up a little but pose no real threat.

The biggest concern will be localized flooding, especially southeast of the city.

Highs will barely make the low 60s, most will stay in the upper 50s.

The rain will eventually taper off by early evening. Lows will dip down to the 40s overnight.

Monday looks better with gradual clearing and highs in the mid/upper 60s.

The workweek looks mild and dry with highs in the mid/upper 70s.

Next best chance of rain will come late week.

