FORECAST: Quiet and warm; storms expected tonight
Still quiet and warm Tuesday before some stormy weather comes in late Tuesday night to early Wednesday.
Highs Tuesday will warm again to the lower 80s (record is safe at 86 degrees) with a mostly cloudy sky and breezy southwest winds.
A powerful cold front starts to move into the region overnight. This will produce severe weather out to our west from Ohio to Tennessee into Tuesday evening.
Some of those storms could still be quite strong as they move into the mountains after midnight. Most of that activity should weaken as it crosses the High Country, but it bears watching for heavy rain and strong winds.
Once the rain moves out by mid to late morning, the focus shifts to the cold. Highs barely reach the lower 60s on Thursday and lows drop to the mid-30s by early Friday.
Frost and freeze concerns may linger into the weekend.
