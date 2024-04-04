Forecast predicts gusty winds across area

Apr. 4—BLUEFIELD — Residents can expect to say goodbye to 60 and 70 degree weather for the next few days.

According to meteorologist Robert Beasley with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., Mercer and Tazewell counties could receive around a quarter of an inch to one inch of snow today into Friday.

According to Beasley, temperatures could be as low as 31 degrees for the next couple of days. But not cold enough to cause major concern.

"Temps are marginal there," Beasley said. "The ground is far from being below freezing."

According to Beasley, although the area will see cloudy conditions, the sun will still be providing enough heat to prevent any snow from accumulating.

Snow is expected to be prominent on grassy surfaces, bridges and overpasses, Beasley said. Communities that could receive up to 1 inch of snow include Tazewell, Burkes Garden and Tiptop in Tazewell County, and Montcalm and Bluefield in Mercer County.

Beasley said wind could be a greater issue for the region.

"Wind is a bigger hazard. Trees and power lines down and scattered power outages. High profile vehicles coming out of tunnels on Interstate 77 are a bigger hazard at this point in that area (Mercer and Tazewell Counties)." Beasley advises drivers to travel with caution due to the active winds and high gusts.

The most hazardous wind "will be later (today) with 40 to 45 mph gusts," Beasley said. "It will be windy all day until Friday afternoon. But even then it is going to be windy into a bit of Saturday," Beasley said.

Strong winds are expected to die down by Saturday evening.

Thousands of homes and businesses continued to be without power Wednesday as severe weather swept through West Virginia and Virginia on Tuesday.

According an Appalachain Power storm response update, approximately 88,000 customers remained without power in West Virginia as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Repairs were needed at a minimum of 1,300 locations — a number that could increase as damage was assessed.

According to the update, power was expected to be restored by 11 p.m., Wednesday for approximately 90 percent of Appalachian Power customers in Raleigh, Boone, Logan and Mingo counties. Power is expected to be restored for 90 percent of customers in Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Greenbrier, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mason, Nicholas, Putnam, Roane and Wayne counties by 11 p.m., tonight.

Restoration of service may take longer than estimated in instances where extensive repairs are necessary, according to the update.