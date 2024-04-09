FORECAST: Light rain expected with temperatures in the lower 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We can expect light rain throughout the day, though the total rainfall amount will be dismal. Despite the rain, highs will return to the lower 70s.

Wednesday looks similar, with a slight chance of early morning rain and a slight chance of scattered showers by midday.

Thursday, however, will be a different story, with widespread rain expected to impact the mountains before dawn. The rain will then track eastward throughout the early morning.

Heavier rain is expected to arrive by late morning and continue through mid-evening. Strong wind gusts and scattered thunderstorms will be the biggest concerns.

The Storm Prediction Center has the region under a risk of levels 1 and 2. Wind gusts appear to be pushing past 40 mph by early afternoon.

The potential for some minor rotation embedded with the main storm line is possible, but due to a lack of convection, the severe risk for the immediate metro will be low. Conditions become more unstable southeast of the city.

Portions of the area’s South Carolina counties will be at highest risk for severe weather by mid-afternoon. Isolated urban flooding might be possible in the event of a thunderstorm, but concerns about widespread flooding remain low.

Highs will remain in the 70s through Thursday. The weekend looks great, with highs in the 70s and partly sunny skies.

