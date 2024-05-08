Forecast: Lexington under flood watch, more severe weather possible for Kentucky

Western Kentucky is the target another another severe storm that’s expected to possibly include damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes and flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

No damage was reported as a strong storm went through Lexington early Wednesday, but the city is under an enhanced risk of severe weather for the rest of the day. This includes large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and flooding.

Multiple Western Kentucky counties along with areas in Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee are under a moderate risk for severe weather in the NWS’ severe weather outlook. The moderate risk zone is the second highest risk zone in the NWS’ severe weather outlook.

Forecasters in the severe weather outlook said strong thunderstorms appear likely. The main hazards in the storms are tornadoes EF-2 or stronger, significant destructive winds up to 70 miles per hour and very large to giant hail.

The storms could span a period of several hours, beginning in the later morning hours, according to the NWS branch in Paducah. Forecasters said in the area forecast discussion that an approaching cold front later Wednesday afternoon will ignite a significant risk of a severe weather outbreak in the afternoon/evening hours.

Potential impacts from the storms are damage to homes, vehicles, trees, power lines and injuries to those caught outside in a storm, according to the NWS.

An outbreak of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes is possible through tonight. All modes of severe weather, including damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes, will be possible. Flash flooding is also likely where thunderstorms train over the same locations. pic.twitter.com/fwRbNy6s0I — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) May 8, 2024

On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged everyone to stay up to date on the latest forecast and have a plan for severe weather.

“I’m taking this seriously, this is where my family lives, and I hope everyone else will take it seriously too,” Beshear said.

Lexington weather forecast; no damage from overnight storms

Virtually all of Kentucky, including Lexington, is under a flood watch through Thursday morning. The NWS said flooding from the excessive rainfall is possible in areas near rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Lexington along with most of the rest of Kentucky is still under an enhanced risk of severe weather for Wednesday. An enhanced risk, “depicts a greater concentration of organized severe thunderstorms with varying levels of intensity,” according to the NWS.

All the main hazards, including large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and flooding are all possible from the storm. The NWS said an squall line storm could additionally impact the area later in the evening.

More storms are expected today and tonight. Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and flooding are all possible. Stay weather aware! #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/SIg4NkB2to — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) May 8, 2024

A strong storm hit Lexington in the early morning hours Wednesday, according to WKYT chief meteorologist Chris Bailey. No damage was reported but the LG&E & KU power outage map showed 14 outages affecting 177 customers Wednesday morning.

A large outage impacting 71 customers was reported near the Blue Grass Airport along Versailles Road, according to the electric company’s outage map. The airport’s flight status board shows all flights except one are running on time.