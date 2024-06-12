FORECAST: Heat and humidity returns; high UV index in tow

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It is going to be another warm one out there Wednesday as daytime highs will make it back to the upper 80s. With the humidity, conditions will feel like the low 90s.

  • The UV index will be at 12 Wednesday which is considered extreme.

  • Other than a few fair-weather clouds, partly to mostly sunny skies will dominate the skies into the weekend as the heat continues to build.

  • Daytime highs will be near 90 throughout the weekend and then into early next week.

  • No real significant threat until next week, as a weak cold front will bring chances for some rain starting Monday.

  • A tropical rainstorm will impact the Gulf side of Florida this weekend but will pose no real threat to the Carolinas.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

(WATCH BELOW: Straight-line winds damage in Chester, Lancaster counties)