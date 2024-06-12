FORECAST: Heat and humidity returns; high UV index in tow
FORECAST:
It is going to be another warm one out there Wednesday as daytime highs will make it back to the upper 80s. With the humidity, conditions will feel like the low 90s.
The UV index will be at 12 Wednesday which is considered extreme.
Other than a few fair-weather clouds, partly to mostly sunny skies will dominate the skies into the weekend as the heat continues to build.
Daytime highs will be near 90 throughout the weekend and then into early next week.
No real significant threat until next week, as a weak cold front will bring chances for some rain starting Monday.
A tropical rainstorm will impact the Gulf side of Florida this weekend but will pose no real threat to the Carolinas.
